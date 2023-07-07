Gerald Smith
Gerald Smith, a math teacher at Indiana Area High School, has received a Fulbright Teacher Exchange award to Greece for the 2023-2024 cycle from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Smith is among over 800 U.S. citizens who will teach and/or conduct research abroad for the 2023-2024 academic year through the Fulbright Program. Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.