The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has announced the request for application for the 2022 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.
The honorees shall be chosen from the 2022 graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion and Indiana County or the graduating class of a cyber school or home school.
Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be scholars exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership and accomplishments throughout their high school career.
This scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000 toward post-secondary education.
Applications are due April 15 and can be found at www.aicdac.org. For more information and submission, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at (724) 354-2746, ext. 302, on the AICDAC website at www.aicdac.org, or your high school guidance office.