Simply Nutrition

Pictured, from left, are Nathan Stone, Todd Haley, owner Bre Haley, and Mike McCune.

 Submitted photo

Simply Nutrition held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its grand opening at 734 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana. Simply Nutrition offers nutritious options including protein-packed meal replacement shakes and energy teas. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday. Pictured, from left, are Nathan Stone, Todd Haley, owner Bre Haley and Mike McCune.

Tags