More than a foot of snow was reported in some areas locally this morning, as the region begins to dig out of the second major winter storm of the season.
Unofficially, more than 15 inches was reported in Indiana.
According to the Pittsburgh National Weather Service public information page, the following snowfall amounts were reported: Waterman, 20 inches, 6:45 a.m. today via Facebook; Blairsville, 17, 11 p.m., Wednesday via Facebook; Chevy Chase Heights, 16.9, 7 a.m. today via weather gauge; Home, 16.7, 4 a.m. today from a public source; Pikes Peak, 16.2, 5:45 a.m. today, public; Marion Center, 16, 8:48 a.m. today, Facebook; Indiana, 15, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Facebook; Brush Valley, 15, 10:30 p.m., public; and Black Lick, 13.5, 9:21 p.m., Wednesday, trained spotter.
By any measure, Wednesday’s storm dumped more of the white stuff on Indiana County than the area saw all of last winter.
The storm left the Northeast blanketed in snow, breaking snowfall records in a part of Pennsylvania and in Boston.
“Williamsport Regional Airport made history,” the National Weather Service in State College said, reporting 24.7 inches of snow. Forecasters said that was the most snow in that location from a single storm on record, breaking the previous record of 24.1 inches set there in January 1964.
Much of the Pennsylvania’s western and central regions saw accumulations in the double digits.
Boston already broke the record for snowfall on Dec. 17, recording 9.1 inches falling since midnight on Wednesday, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., said.
“That is the new record right now, and it will probably be more before it’s done,” Bryce Williams said. The previous record for snow fall on Dec. 17 was recorded in 2013 when 6.4 inches fell in Boston.
The storm prompted a number of highway problems locally Wednesday, and it still has crews busy this morning.
In White Township, road crews had to shift from filling potholes and trimming trees to clearing roads.
“They were out in full force,” Manager Milt Lady told the township board of supervisors Wednesday night. He said the crews were scheduled to resume their work early this morning.
At state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, “Be safe in your travels today.”
Reported Greenfield: “Since 12 p.m. yesterday, the members of Troop A have assisted 97 motorists with a disabled vehicle and investigated 43 crashes. During the same time period, members of our Indiana Patrol Unit assisted 49 motorists with a disabled vehicle and investigated 10 crashes.”
Among notable problems Wednesday was the shutdown of Route 119 in both directions at the intersection of West Creek Road in East Mahoning Township, and the intersection of Beaver Drive in North Mahoning Township, because of several commercial vehicles being stuck. Authorities expected it to open quickly, but it still was closed several hours later.
State police in the Kiski Valley was asking motorists to avoid state Route 981 near Loyalhanna Dam and Moween roads in Loyalhanna Township. In a release issued at Wednesday afternoon, state police reported numerous accidents and disabled vehicles on that stretch of Route 981, and that all vehicles — especially tractor-trailers — should avoid that area.
“We continue to urge everyone to avoid travel this morning if possible as PennDOT personnel and local municipalities work to clear roadways,” Greenfield said. “If you must travel, allow extra time, be cautious and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.”
So far, it appears the storm hasn’t caused much in the way of power outages. FirstEnergy reported outages early today affecting 10 Conemaugh Township customers, five Saltsburg customers and five customers in West Mahoning Township.
In most cases, FirstEnergy is posting that “severe weather is causing power outages. Estimated restoration time will be provided when available.”
No outages were reported as of 8 a.m. in Cambria or Jefferson counties, but 246 customers were affected in Westmoreland County, mostly in the South, though handfuls were in the dark in Bell and Derry townships.
Homer City volunteer firefighters were called out by Indiana County Emergency Management dispatchers at 6:02 a.m. to deal with downed utility lines on Tearing Run Road in Center Township.
REA Energy Cooperative had no reports of outages this morning in its service area in Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria, Jefferson, Westmoreland and Blair counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.