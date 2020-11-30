Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said this morning that confidence has grown that snowfall totals from an upcoming storm will approach warning/advisory criteria for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania — including Indiana County — tomorrow into Wednesday.
Specifically, 3 to 4 inches are forecast between early Tuesday and early Wednesday for Indiana County, where a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, while a winter weather warning will be in effect from the shores of the Conemaugh River into the Laurel Highlands of Westmoreland County.
At PennDOT’s area headquarters in White Township, spokeswoman Tina Gibbs advised motorists to take their time as the snow arrives.
“With this being the first storm, everyone is rusty with their winter driving skills,” Gibbs said. “Everyone should give themselves a little more time, be it for the morning commute or to take their children to school. The crews will be out and clearing the roads as quickly and as well as we can.”
State police at Indiana also want to remind motorists to adjust their driving behavior accordingly.
“When driving in winter weather, please remember to avoid a crash by slowing down and increasing your following/stopping distance,” spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said this morning. “Motorists are also encouraged to monitor weather and highway conditions via www.511pa.com or the 511PA mobile app.”
The weather service said the snow will follow a storm that could dump more than an inch of rain in many areas locally today, as a low pressure system moves in from the south. Snow forecasts were for 3 to 4 inches in Latrobe, 3 inches in Punxsutawney, 2 to 3 inches in Pittsburgh and varying amounts in Armstrong County.
“The storm is forecast to pack enough of a punch to cause major disruptions to travel, widespread power outages and even property damage,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said this morning. “It may seem like a winter wonderland in parts of the Midwest with heavy snow, while thunderstorms and temperatures in the East for a time might be more reminiscent of the springtime.”
Greenfield also offered these safety tips for driving in winter weather:
• Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights and fluid levels, and keep the gas tank at least half full.
• Check your vehicle’s battery and carry extra windshield washer fluid.
• Carry an emergency travel safety kit to include: flashlight, jumper cables, ice scraper, shovel, gloves, hat, blanket, bottled water, first aid supplies, etc.
• Be especially cautious when encountering plow trucks and emergency vehicles.
• Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors and lights.
Greenfield also pointed to requirements in the state’s vehicle code for inclement weather:
“No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing, nor at a speed greater than will permit the driver to bring his vehicle to a stop within the assured clear distance ahead,” Section 3361 reads. “Consistent with the foregoing, every person shall drive at a safe and appropriate speed when approaching and crossing an intersection or railroad grade crossing, when approaching and going around a curve, when approaching a hill crest, when traveling upon any narrow or winding roadway and when special hazards exist with respect to pedestrians or other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions.”
The worst of the storm apparently will be to the north of Indiana County. Sosnowski said up to 12 inches of snow is anticipated from northern Ohio to northwestern Pennsylvania, western New York and southwestern Ontario.
However, he added, “additional snow will continue to pile up in the storm’s aftermath from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday due to lake-effect.”
Winds also will be a factor, though more so further east toward the Atlantic seaboard. Still, Sosnowski said, gusts in some areas of western Pennsylvania will frequent 30 to 40 mph.
“The combination of the weight of snow and increasing wind can cause some trees to topple and block roads in parts of Ohio, southeastern Michigan, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and southern Ontario,” the AccuWeather forecaster said.
On its Facebook page, the weather service’s Pittsburgh bureau said the criteria for a winter weather advisory is 3 or more inches of snow in 12 hours, or a high impact snowfall, or any freezing rain accumulations, which aren’t being expected though today’s rain is expected to change to snow before midnight tonight.