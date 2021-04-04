Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Beef burgundy, pasta, carrots, wheat bread
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., fairy garden house craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., French toast and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., chocolate mousse bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chili cheese hot dog on bun, baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
Armagh: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure checks; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., Country Music Trivia Day; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., caption call assistance education; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: April Shower Day, bring your rain gear and get lunch for $1; 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 9 to 10 a.m., rise and shine breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, SNAP bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Grilled chicken Caesar salad, pasta Florentine soup, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit, birthday cupcake
Aultman: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., left right center game
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., dime bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., special bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, meet outside front doors at center; 11 a.m., Cincinnati spaghetti dinner for $5, order ahead, takeouts available; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., gospel music with DJ Randy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
Saltsburg: 11 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Two Lick: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Vegetable lasagna with mozzarella, tossed salad with hardboiled egg, Italian bread, warm peach cup
Chestnut Hills: Make a Selfie Day; 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast, ladies’ choice
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
Two Lick: 9 a.m., crocheting; 12:30 p.m., brown paper bag surprise