Representatives of Aging Services Inc. of Indiana County and American Legion Post No. 493 have arranged the revival of a satellite social activity center to serve the Homer City area beginning Thursday.
The post at 79 Mullen Ave. will host the weekly social center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, offering a noon meal, exercise programs, educational speakers, parties and socialization for Aging Services clients.
The community’s last senior social center closed at the start of the pandemic.
For the debut of the center, Aging Services will hold a meet-and-greet at 10 a.m., a fitness class at 10:30, a formal opening ceremony at 11:30, lunch at noon and a bingo game.
Seniors should phone Aging Services at (724) 349-4500 to make reservations.