Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are now open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend the center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread, applesauce
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., arts and crafts; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” (outside weather permitting); 10 to 11 a.m., toothbrush rug craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., nature walk (weather permitting), meet at Clymer baseball field; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo
TUESDAY
Pot roast, whipped potato with gravy, carrots, wheat bread, pears
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at the Sherman Park Pavilion; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Cobb salad with diced chicken, egg, bacon, cheddar and mixed greens, barley vegetable soup, whole grain roll, sunset peaches
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” (outside weather permitting); 10 to 11 a.m., craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., coloring club
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, knitting club; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., creative arts and crafts class
THURSDAY
Pulled pork sandwich on roll, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes, cookie
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class or guided meditation (alternate weekly); 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, summer craft; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Sherman Park Pavilion (weather permitting); 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarving class at Sherman Park Pavilion
FRIDAY
Cheeseburger on bun, butter beans, macaroni salad, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” (outside weather permitting); 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo