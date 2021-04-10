Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, sherbet
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., mushroom craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., egg cup and toast breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Bring a picture of your sibling to share for National Siblings Day. 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 10 a.m., nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, breakfast potatoes, whole grain English muffin, orange juice
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; pizza party for lunch at 12:15 p.m.
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., sing-a-long with Dolly Parton; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., smartphone help desk; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., culinary demo with Chef Klinger; 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., rise and shine breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon to 1 p.m. lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Barbecue glazed turkey burger with cheddar on sandwich bun, broccoli soup, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Fitness Fun with Dawn; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Indian Haven; 11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., word search puzzles
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramic class; breakfast for lunch is only $4; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: $2 pizza party; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 11 a.m., live music with John Rising; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., brain teaser; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingo with Kim from Arista Care
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., garden craft; noon to 1 p.m., lunch, 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, sliced apples
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast (men’s choice!); 10 a.m., Don’t Make Me Smile game
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Senior Life