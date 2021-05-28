Several community groups and veterans organizations have announced their plans for observing Memorial Day.
INDIANA
The Indiana American Legion Richard W. Watson Post 141 will offer the annual Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
Pastor Jack Lucas will give the invocation and offer an 11 a.m. prayer.
Wreaths will be placed in tribute to veterans.
There will also be musical selections and an Honor Guard salute.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
A Memorial Day event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at McDowell Cemetery.
Pastor Alan Molan will speak.
PLUMVILLE
The Plumville Lions have announced that the club will not be able to hold the Memorial Day Parade in Plumville due to lack of a parade permit from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The club hopes to secure the necessary permit for its parade in 2022.
ROSSITER
Memorial Day services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pine Church Cemetery, Canoe Ridge Road, Rossiter.
Everyone is welcome. Please bring a memory to share.