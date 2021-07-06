BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Homer City-area man was jailed last month on drug and weapons charges and his mother was charged with drug possession when county probation officers discovered contraband in their homes, state police reported Monday.
The county agents summoned troopers to the residence of Steven McCloskey along Route 403 on April 20, when they found supplies of pot and meth and a Springfield XD 9-mm pistol in the house during a routine probation check. Investigators found that the gun had been reported stolen Oct. 2 from a garage along Ridge Road, according to the report.
Probation officers visited Theresa McCloskey at her nearby home the same day and found suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, troopers said.
After seizing and analyzing the contraband, troopers charged Steven McCloskey on June 17 with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of paraphernalia.
Steven McCloskey, 34, has been lodged at Indiana County Jail since June 22 when he was taken before Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court for preliminary arraignment and was unable to post $10,000 bond.
Steffee ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing today.
Theresa McCloskey, 53, was charged June 15 with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and faces a July 20 hearing before Steffee.
Court records show Theresa McCloskey has not hired a lawyer; Steven McCloskey has retained Thomas Dickey, of Altoona, for his defense.