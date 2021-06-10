Save Our Saltsburg Schools, a citizen’s group seeking to stop the reconfiguration of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, has taken its fight to another court after the recent dismissal of a federal lawsuit.
The group on Monday filed a civil action claim and emergency motion for preliminary injunction in the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County through the Law Offices of Joel Sansone.
The injunction seeks to stop the district from consolidating and permanently closing Saltsburg Middle/High School.
The supporting argument for the injunction claims the “District denied its members due process under the Pennsylvania Constitution” and says the “board made the decision to consolidate … prior to the requisite public hearing and before Defendant District’s board gathered any public input on necessary information and/or data regarding the effects of consolidation.”
It also claims the district “breached its fiduciary duty to members” and “failed to act in good faith and solely for the best interests of its students when it voted to consolidate.”
The civil action lawsuit, which demands a jury trial, includes two counts that were dismissed federally by U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV without prejudice for a lack of jurisdiction.
Count I deals with procedural due process pursuant to the Pennsylvania Constitution. It claims the board did not follow procedure and made a decision before getting public input; that the community “was not afforded any consideration … in the decision” and the “District deprived Plaintiff of their students’ constitutionally protected interest in their education when it denied the Plaintiff consideration in its decision to consolidate.”
Count II claims a breach of fiduciary duty under Pennsylvania Common Law and states again the board “failed to act in good faith and solely for the best interest of its students.”
The lawsuit seeks compensatory general damages “in an amount proven at trial; compensatory specials damages; costs of suit; reasonable attorney’s fees as permitted by law; pre-and post-judgment interest as permitted by law; and such other relief, including injunctive and/or declaratory relief, as this Court may deem proper.”
The Blairsville-Saltsburg School District is amid a changeover to River Valley School District, set to take effect July 1.
Students from Saltsburg Middle/High School are set to be transported to the Blairsville campus for the new school year this fall.
The district intends to reopen SMHS as the Southern Indiana County STEAM Academy in the 2022-23 school year.