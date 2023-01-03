Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced Monday that he is running for the magisterial district judge position serving residents in Indiana Borough and two voting precincts in White Township.
A lifelong resident of Indiana County with more than 32 years of legal experience, Sottile will seek both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 16 primary.
Sottile and his wife, Patti, raised their two grown children in Indiana County, where they work, volunteer to help the community and attend church. Sottile graduated from Indiana High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Indiana County is their home. He is the son of Sara and the late Tony Sottile.
“I’m running to use my experience as a trusted local attorney and prosecutor, and my knowledge of our community to follow the values our District Court was founded upon, and always remember it is ‘the people’s court’ — a place citizens go to have their disputes settled fairly with common sense and dignity,” Sottile said.
In addition to his private civil practice, Sottile currently protects families serving as an assistant district attorney in Indiana County. Throughout his more than three-decade career as a private practice attorney and now also as a prosecutor, Sottile has dealt with the legal issues magisterial district court judges handle every day including civil, criminal and family law issues. He has frequently received court appointments because of his proven experience, including his service as a divorce master, child custody mediator and guardian ad litem, where he protected children and helped families. Sottile also serves as solicitor for the Indiana County Prison Board, the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program and Blacklick Township.
“My career has prepared me to serve our families on day one,” said Sottile. “I have routinely appeared before our civil courts as a private practitioner, as well as handling numerous criminal proceedings through the District Attorney’s office. But most importantly, I have always maintained a strong sense of fairness, and pledge to ensure fair justice and dignity to those who appear in my district court, should I be elected.”
Sottile’s legal experience and longtime involvement in our community has demonstrated his commitment to our families and willingness to lead by example, which he plans to continue as district judge by:
• Teaching kids right from wrong without ruining their future because of one mistake.
• Keeping our neighborhoods safe by holding criminals who harm our community accountable.
• Running an effective court that provides fair justice and is always respectful of our tax dollars.
Born and raised in Indiana County, Sottile is a partner in the firm of Barbor, Sottile & Darr. After graduating from local schools, he went on to graduate from law school at the Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington, Ind. Upon graduation, Sottile returned home and began practicing with Marcus, Olson & Mack where he handled civil litigation, including trying cases before both judges and juries in Indiana and surrounding counties.
Sottile is dedicated to community service, currently serving as secretary/treasurer of the Tri-County Basketball Officials and as secretary of the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. He is a local sports official (basketball referee and baseball umpire). As a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Sottile serves as a lector, as well as a member of the Finance Council and the Clairvaux Commons Board of Directors. He formerly served as chairman of the American Red Cross Board of Directors for the Indiana County Chapter and as an officer in Council 1481 of the Knights of Columbus.
Sottile is running in the May 16 primary to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Guy B. Haberl.