Beginning with an opening reception and performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the “Soul of a Region” exhibition at the University Museum brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves.
Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain.
The exhibition includes works and performances by Tina Brewer, Ashley Jones, Mary Martin, Christine Bethea, Jo-Anne Bates, Ruth Bedeian, Carlos Peterson, V Owens and Ricardo Iamuuri Robinson.
Rapping-artist Jasiri X will present a special free performance at 7 p.m. Saturday during the opening of “Soul of a Region” in Sutton Hall.
Refreshments will be available.
“Soul of a Region” will be on display in the University Museum until Nov. 19.
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
The museum is closed Sunday, Monday and university holidays.
The museum will be closed Oct. 25 for fall break.
For more information, call (724) 357-2424, visit www.iup.edu/muse um, University Museum at IUP on Facebook or on Instagram @IUPMuse um.
The University Museum receives state arts funding support through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.