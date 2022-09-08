general iup belltower logo.jpg
Beginning with an opening reception and performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the “Soul of a Region” exhibition at the University Museum brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves.

Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain.

