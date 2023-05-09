Diamondville United Methodist Church will hold a soup and bake sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. There will be a variety of soups and baked goods.
Latest News
- I'll watch your kid, you watch mine: Babysitting co-op nears 50
- How to set up an automatic payment plan
- DEAR ABBY: Readers relate to widow's desire to make some changes
- Police Log
- MC teacher, PL student win first Excellence in Education Awards
- Walleye fishing challenging, satisfying
- Weather breaks in time for turkey
- Jimmy Stewart Museum to feature exhibit on actor's sister
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.