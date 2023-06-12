Three fire departments responded to a structure fire at 12:36 a.m. Sunday at 243 S. 14th St. and had to dispatch a second time to suppress the fire after it rekindled at 4:55 a.m.
The Indiana Fire Association (IFA), Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. and Homer City Volunteer Fire Department worked to contain an attic fire on the top floor of a three-story house that had been renovated into a three-unit apartment building, according to an IFA Facebook post.
The second and third floor apartments were vacant, and the two occupants on the first floor evacuated safely.
“There were no injuries for the tenants and no injuries for any firemen,” said IFA assistant fire chief Ron Moreau. “Everything was great in that respect.”
Moreau, who was the commanding officer on scene, said because the fire was on the third floor and smoke was exiting through the roof, the first-floor occupants were unaware of the fire.
“The third floor was burning, but there was no indication at all on the first floor — the smoke hadn’t gotten to them,” Moreau said. “(The occupants) were able to get some personal belongings and some clothing at the onset of the fire, which was good, because a lot of people don’t have that opportunity. You pretty much leave with what’s on your back.”
Moreau said the occupants knew people in the area and did not require special assistance for lodging.
Indiana County 911 dispatcher and retired IFA life member Mike Mulgrew initially reported the fire, according to the IFA Facebook post. Mulgrew, who lives in the area, was driving home from work when he smelled smoke. He drove around to investigate the smell and spotted flames coming from the apartment building’s roof.
The IFA had 16 interior certified firefighters respond to the fire with additional mutual aid assistance from the Clymer and Homer City fire departments. Fire crews isolated the flames to the attic and roof and cleared the initial scene around 2 a.m., according to the Facebook post.
After investigating, fire crews found the fire had started in or near an exhaust fan in the ceiling of a second floor bathroom. The third-floor roof incurred the brunt of the fire damage, with the second and first floors incurring some smoke and water damage, Moreau said.
“I would guess overall, there was about $60,000-70,000 in damages,” Moreau said. “The home owner was insured. ... Most of that was from water and smoke damage instead of fire. It wasn’t horrible.”
Firefighters left the scene after around two hours to ensure the fire wouldn’t ignite again. They used a thermal imaging camera to locate any lingering hot spots and determined the fire had been contained.
At around 4:55 a.m., however, firefighters got the call that the fire had rekindled, and the IFA, Clymer and Homer City fire departments dispatched again to quickly quell the flames.
“We knew where the stairways were, we didn’t have any obstructions of locked doors (and) we knew the floor plan,” Moreau said. “So, the guys were able to make access very quickly and get that fire under control. It took less than 15 minutes to get that fire out. So, they did a nice job.”
Moreau said the second round of fire caused minimal infrastructure damage to a portion roof that already needed replaced due to the initial fire.
“The bulk of the damage to the structure occurred in the first fire,” Moreau said. “The second fire did burn off a portion of roof, but that was all going to be replaced anyway.”
Having to respond to a rekindled fire is rare, according to Moreau. He said the firefighters do a thorough job investigating to ensure there are no remaining embers or hot spots, but sometimes a lingering hot spot can slip through the cracks.
“The guys are good at going A to Z and looking for hot spots, opening up walls,” Moreau said. “And we always hang out for a good hour, hour and a half to make sure it’s out. We always do our best to find those hot spots, but sometimes they’ll be hiding from us.”
The second fire was likely caused by blown-in cellulose insulation, which, while not flammable, can trap heat that’s difficult to pick up with thermal imaging, according to the IFA Facebook post.
“Blown-in Cellulose insulation does not burn,” the post said, “but (it) can smolder and trap heat that isn’t always noticed on a thermal imaging camera and is believed to (have) led to the rekindle of the fire.”
Firefighters were assisted on scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.