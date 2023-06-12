Fire at 243 South 14th St.

The Indiana Fire Association, Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. and Homer City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:36 a.m. Sunday at 243 S. 14th St.

 Paul Campagna/Facebook

Three fire departments responded to a structure fire at 12:36 a.m. Sunday at 243 S. 14th St. and had to dispatch a second time to suppress the fire after it rekindled at 4:55 a.m.

The Indiana Fire Association (IFA), Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. and Homer City Volunteer Fire Department worked to contain an attic fire on the top floor of a three-story house that had been renovated into a three-unit apartment building, according to an IFA Facebook post.