Two projects in Indiana County are included in funding approved through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
The SPC has approved $3.186 million in regional project funding through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program and over $5.8 million in funding through the Livability through Smart Transportation Program.
The projects approved for funding advance the region’s adopted long range plan, SmartMoves for a Changing Region, and its vision of “a world-class, safe and well maintained, integrated transportation system that provides mobility for all, enables resilient communities, and supports a globally competitive economy.”
The Regional Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, administered by SPC, provides federal funding for programs and projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities; infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility; environmental mitigation; recreational trail program projects; and, safe routes to school projects. These projects must be consistent with the regional long range plan.
Among the six TA projects approved by SPC is the for Mile Hill Section improvements to the Hoodlebug Trail in Burrell Township.
The SPC Livability through Smart Transportation Program provides money to project sponsors to encourage the linkage of transportation improvements with sustainable land-use development strategies consistent with the region’s long range plan.
Among the 10 SMART projects awarded “Smart Funds” by SPC include is the Indian Springs Road/Rustic Lodge Road intersection in White Township.