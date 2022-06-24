BLAIRSVILLE — The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s Yellow GOAT Bike Club is hosting a bike-riding event along the Blairsville Riverfront and West Penn trails Saturday.
The free, public event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront trailhead on South Water Street.
“We encourage community members to come,” said SPC active transportation coordinator Leann Chaney. “And we appreciate when we have a local trail champion with knowledge of the trail (participate) ... and share information on trail development and progress.”
The bike-riding event is a “no-drop” event, meaning no one gets left behind while riding. Chaney said there’s always at least one experienced rider at the rear to stay with and help any riders at the back.
“We focus on short distances to encourage newcomers to join,” Chaney said. “You don’t have to be an avid bicyclist. We try to keep (rides) around 10 miles round trip. ... It’s a low-stress ride, easy, no-drop — just have a good time.”
Chaney said event-goers should bring a bicycle, helmet, water and packed lunch. Though, riders are welcome to bring electric bikes and eat lunch on their own at a local restaurant.
Blairsville Community Development Authority board member Linda Gwinn said Indiana County Parks and Trails was preparing for the event during a borough council meeting Tuesday.
“The river has been up, and up, and up this year,” Gwinn said, “and the silt has just built up so high over the years, from the river coming up and down, that it’s now starting to cover the trail.”
Gwinn said parks and trails director Edwin Patterson would go to the tar-and-chip trail prior to the event and brush off silt residue. Borough council manager Michael Baker said he’d provide personnel to help with the job.
“I talked to Ed Patterson,” Baker said, “and I pretty much pledged to him when he goes down, he’s going to take his front-end loader down there, (that) we’ll do what we can and send some guys to help.”
The Yellow GOAT Bike Club, which stands for “Going Out and That” — or in Pittsburgh lingo, “Goin’ Out N’at” — hosts bike-riding events on the fourth Saturday of each month on different trails throughout the region, Chaney said.
Although the events are open to community members, they usually comprise mostly SPC staff as well as their friends and family. Chaney said these bike club events are good social networking opportunities for SPC employees, and they typically draw in crowds between 15 and 20 people. She said they’re also good opportunities to learn more about local trails.
The bike club sticks to riding on trails within the Southwestern Pennsylvania region, which is composed of 10 counties. Though, this isn’t the first time the bike club has come to Indiana for one of its events.
Chaney said the club rode on the West Penn and Ghost Town trails in two different events last year.
SPC is designated as a silver-level bicycle friendly business by the League of American Bicyclists for encouraging biking and supporting efforts to increase biking among staff and community members.