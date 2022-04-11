Renée Napier’s life changed forever on May 11, 2002 — the day her daughter, Meagan Napier, and her friend, Lisa Jo Dickson, were killed in a car crash in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
The crash was caused by Eric Smallridge, who was driving under the influence.
As devastating as the news and subsequent trials and sentencing were for Napier, she decided to take this tragedy and use it as a mission to raise awareness about the dangers of DUI and to teach the power of forgiveness.
“I guess I’ve always been one of those people who have a mission to work on,” she said. “I was trying to figure out my way, and then I knew what my mission would be, to show the consequences of driving under the influence. I always talked about how I forgave Eric, and it piqued a lot of interest, and once I got started, I felt it was important to share this story.”
Napier is bringing her message of forgiveness to Indiana this Friday at the Indiana County YMCA Good Friday Breakfast.
“It’s a positive and uplifting story,” Napier said, describing her plan to speak in Indiana. “It’s a testimony, not a funeral. I hope that people will look into their lives and hope that they consider forgiveness if they have someone to forgive. And I hope that it helps others apologize if that’s what they need to do.”
Forgiving Smallridge was healing for Napier. What happened was very publicized, and she said it was a while before she saw his remorse. Eventually, Napier’s mother got put onto the calling list to speak with Smallridge in prison.
“We needed to know that he was remorseful,” she said. “And at the sentencing, he gut-wrenchingly apologized. I believed it. The only reason he wouldn’t be sorry is if he was an evil person. And I knew he wasn’t evil. He just made bad decisions.”
Smallridge was sentenced to 22 years, 11 years for each girl who died in the accident. Napier saw the potential in using Smallridge’s story in spreading the message of the dangers of DUI. She made the decision to include him at her talks and presentations.
“There were hurdles,” she said. “I didn’t know how to accomplish getting him to join me. I asked the sheriff and lots of different people and no one knew what to tell me. But, God laid it on my heart and gave me a clue.”
From there, Napier started with the prison warden where Smallridge was incarcerated. She didn’t get to talk to him directly but spoke with others in the command chain who eventually gave her the green light. Napier also had to get approval from the Florida Department of Corrections as well as go to meetings with the lieutenant governor. But, after all of this, she got a stamp of approval.
Napier and Smallridge gave talks and presentations all over Florida, at colleges, conferences, military engagements and schools. Each trip required transportation from law enforcement, who would bring Smallridge to the locations in shackles and cuffs. “We never got a ‘no’ from a sheriff,” Napier said. “We had to get orders to transport him, and we did this for two years, starting in 2010. We went to 40 of 60 counties in Florida.”
The reactions Napier got were all over the spectrum.
“People were and still are blown away by it,” she said. “At the beginning, I didn’t want them to know that (Smallridge) was with me. I told them to just introduce me and not to flower me up at all. I would give my presentation and keep him back stage or behind the curtain. I would talk about forgiveness and then I’d introduce him. People would gasp or go completely silent when they’d see him.”
Napier described one school that decided to have two different presentations, one for boys and one for girls.
“We introduced him, and he had to walk through this big room with his chains hitting the floor with every step. It was a horrible sight, if you ask me. It had to be humiliating for him. The girls accepted it, and the boys didn’t make a sound, but after they heard him speak, they gave him a standing ovation. They saw that he wasn’t a bad person. He was a good person that made a really bad choice. That’s what I wanted them to see, that you don’t have to be a monster to get a DUI and kill people.”
Napier and Smallridge continued to give talks for a few years but haven’t done many since the onset of the pandemic. Smallridge has also been released after Napier led a successful campaign to have his sentence reduced to 11 years and has since gotten married.
“We still give talks, just not as often,” Napier said.
Napier also touches on the topic of self forgiveness.
“That’s the hardest person to forgive,” she said. “It’s so hard to forgive yourself, and Eric has struggled with that. I know there are days that he still questions things, and that’s going to be a battle he’s going to carry forever.”
The YMCA breakfast is scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m. More information and tickets are available at www.icymca.org.
“I’m excited to be there,” Napier said. “Easter and Good Friday is an important reminder that Jesus died for our sins and asked God to forgive us for those sins. It’s important for all of us to realize that we are in need of forgiveness; there’s not one person not in need of it. We need to realize the power of forgiveness and how it has the power to heal.”
For more information on Napier’s story and to learn more about her message, visit www.themeagannapierfoundation.com.