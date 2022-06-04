A special service of Holy Baptism and Holy Communion was held May 14 at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside.
A record-breaking number of participants — 10 — were baptized by Pastor Arlene Schweitzer, guest minister. Welcome to the Grove Chapel Lutheran Church and Harmony Grove Lutheran Church families.
Pictured are Jason McClelland, from Grove Chapel; and Donna Waldron, Wyatt Schrecengost, Lily Schrecengost, Robbie Rezk, Nikki Orr, Talin Jewart, Brian Jewart and Conner Jewart, from Harmony Grove. Missing from the photo is Noa Nicole Orr.