Government & Civil Employee Services LLC is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive. Organizers are aiming to reach the goal of 100 donations, which could save up to 300 lives.
Come out to donate and enjoy some treats donated by Insomnia Cookies and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Everyone who donates that day will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a gift basket.
Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.
The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Indiana Mall.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app.
A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.