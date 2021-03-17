State House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said Wednesday he has ordered a special election to coincide with Pennsylvania’s May 18 primary to fill a vacant seat in the 60th Legislative District in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties.
The vacancy was created by the retirement of Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, whose district includes Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana County, as well as portions of Armstrong and Butler counties.
Pyle was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2005. It returned in his chest in October 2017. He suffered a stroke in 2020, and he continues his rehabilitation and cancer treatment.
Cutler said he shared an office with Pyle early in his days in the General Assembly.
“Even in recent years, when Rep. Pyle faced his own challenges, he never wavered in his relentless efforts to improve the lives of those he represents, and he set an example for each of us to try and follow," Cutler said. "He has been a great member and best friend.”
Candidates for the office will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are confirmed.
Meanwhile, Pyle's district offices remain open, under supervision of the House, to assist constituents with issues or problems and to continue constituent inquiries already in progress. Those offices are at 312 Ford St. in Ford City, and can be reached at (724) 763-3222; and at 612 South Pike Road in Sarver, and can be reached at (724) 295-2200.