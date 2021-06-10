Among the events and programs re-emerging from the coronavirus pandemic is the Special Olympics of Armstrong and Indiana Counties, whose athletes have found new ways to compete while they wait for their own games to resume.
Many Special Olympians of the Indiana area have been organized for training sessions and now are logging their kilometers for the annual Quota of Indiana 5K charity run and walk.
With safety in mind, Quota is allowing registered runners to compete virtually and to accumulate their steps now through June 20.
The local special athletes began their training sessions in April, took a break due to a local spike in COVID-19 infections, then will return to training the next two Saturday mornings on the Hoodlebug Trail in southern White Township. The participation of Special Olympics athletes goes toward Quota’s overall mission this year to assist the organization’s Gold Scholarship and the IUP Speech and Hearing Scholarship program.
Special Olympics organizers thank Quota of Indiana, Pa. “for being an all-inclusive organization that empowers and gave the athletes an opportunity to be involved with a community event!”