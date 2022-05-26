Athletes from Armstrong and Indiana counties came together Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic and competed in the Special Olympics local athletics (track and field) competition at the Armstrong High School track in Kittanning.
The 40 athletes that competed were paired up with more than 50 athletes and students from Armstrong High School: clubs, cheerleading squad, football team and community volunteers and teachers. Everyone involved had an amazing time celebrating the joys of competition and friendship.
The program would like to send out a sincere thank you to Coach Frank Fabin and the River Hawks football players, River Hawks cheerleading squad, student class and club volunteers from Armstrong Junior/Senior High School, the Armstrong area Veterans Color Guard, athlete Jenny Hellein for singing the national anthem, local program volunteers, community volunteers, Sheriff Bob Fyock, Sheriff Frank Pitzer and Trooper Cliff Greenfield for assisting with the medal ceremony, and the Armstrong School District for use of its training facilities. This event could not have happened without everyone coming together and making it a successful and memorable experience.
Organizers will be planning early for next year. Individuals who would like to be a part of the planning committee or have an interest in becoming a coach or volunteer can contact Program Manager Michelle Jordan at (814) 441-7981 or smileincluded@hotmail.com.