Fr. Protsak service
Submitted photo

Marion Center First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women were pleased to host Fr. Ihor Protsak of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Dixonville on Tuesday. He led a prayer service called a Moleben, then talked about the church in Ukraine, the people of Ukraine and how we could provide humanitarian help. A collection was taken and fellowship followed featuring Ukrainian desserts and snacks. If you would like to help the humanitarian effort, please send your contribution to St. John the Baptist Church, 690 Quince Road, Clymer, PA 15728. Pictured from left are Pastor Erica Wellner, Protsak and Maureen Cornman.

Tags