A federal agency has awarded $100,000 for a collaborative effort to promote the viability of specialty crops grown in Indiana County.
The award will fund the installation of community gardens and food forests to demonstrate various specialty crop species, to expand community knowledge and to grow a meaningful harvest of produce.
Indiana County Conservation District has been granted $100,491 from United States Department of Agriculture through the Specialty Crop Block Grant and Specialty Crop Research Initiative Grant programs.
The district will share the funds with Chevy Chase Community Center, Indiana Community Garden and related groups to build on the area’s current gardening projects.
“This is a unique opportunity for the District to work with our community to increase overall knowledge of the various types of vegetables, fruits and nuts that can be grown here,” said ICCD Executive Director Doug Beri Jr.
The program is similar to one funded this past summer by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. A grant of $38,000 enabled ICCD to grow a hop garden as an educational tool for Indiana County farmers and to provide a product to local craft breweries.
“This project will also aim to create new market opportunities for area farmers to supply specialty crops to local restaurants,” Beri said. “A goal of the project is to increase local demand for locally sources produce, which in turn will drive additional market opportunities for our farming community.”
Under the USDA funding, new community garden plots and a food forest will be planted at the conservation office headquarters along Hamill Road in White Township. The funds will support a recently-developed food forest project in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, not far from the community center.
An established community garden in J.S. Mack Community Center near Carter Avenue will benefit from the grant.
Throughout the project, Beri said, educational workshops and volunteer days would be held to engage the community in specialty crops education.
Specific concepts that will be taught include soil preparation, planting and care techniques, harvesting and culinary preparation.
The conservation office will team with Chevy Chase Center and other partners to create an annual statewide virtual workshop on specialty crop production.
And, Beri said, ICCD will create a specialty crop cookbook to showcase various recipes and tips for cooking with specialty crops.
The project will carry through the growing seasons from this fall through September 2024.