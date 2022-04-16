Kenneth Rearick, second from left, buffer at Specialty Tires of America for 25 years, and Ian Barbus, second from right, first stage tire builder at STA for seven years, were recently recognized by Coker Tires representatives from Chatanooga, Tenn., for their hard work and dedication in the tire manufacturing process. Coker Tires is a worldwide distributor of classic tires and Specialty Tires has been the main manufacturer of these tires for the past 50 years. Also pictured are curing/final finish superintendent Rick Peace (32 years), far left; production manager John Smith (36 years), center; and building superintendent Ken Fishel (32 years), far right.
