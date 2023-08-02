irmc logo.jpg
Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center are nearing the end of the first round of a series of monthly "Rural Health Pulse" podcasts, with the next-to-last episode being available this week, an interview with Erin Clark, director of IUP’s Speech and Hearing Clinic and assistant professor in the IUP Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services.

The podcasts are part of a continued collaboration between IUP and IRMC on the topic of rural health care, focusing on issues and stories impacting the health of the region and programs and initiatives designed to improve healthcare and wellness.