Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center are nearing the end of the first round of a series of monthly "Rural Health Pulse" podcasts, with the next-to-last episode being available this week, an interview with Erin Clark, director of IUP’s Speech and Hearing Clinic and assistant professor in the IUP Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services.
The podcasts are part of a continued collaboration between IUP and IRMC on the topic of rural health care, focusing on issues and stories impacting the health of the region and programs and initiatives designed to improve healthcare and wellness.
Clark will discuss the clinic’s community outreach. The IUP Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic provides treatment for children, adolescents, and adults. IUP students in training provide services under the direct supervision of certified speech-language pathologists using up-to-date, research-based treatments.
Clark started her career in hospitals, helping patients with their speech and language skills. She took her experience caring for patients and has used it to inspire her teaching as the clinic director and internship coordinator for the Speech-Language Pathology program.
Before joining the IUP faculty, she worked as a medical speech-language pathologist in a critical access hospital, providing services across the settings of skilled nursing, acute care, subacute rehabilitation, outpatient, home health, and early intervention.
In addition to directing the IUP Clinic, Clark teaches classes in neurology and neurogenic communication and swallowing disorders and undergraduate audiology and aural rehabilitation classes.
The Rural Health Pulse podcast is available for free on Spotify and from the IRMC website. Monthly episodes will be released through August 2023, with the final episode in the first set of shows to be available Aug. 31, featuring Katie Donald, marketing and public relations specialist at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, IRMC's sister institution in the Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network.
Donald will discuss rural healthcare models and challenges.
The podcasts include professionals from IRMC and from IUP and are recorded by students in the IUP Department of Communications Media under the direction of communications faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky and produced by IUP Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren.
Dr. Jim Kinneer, IRMC chief human resources officer, serves as the host for the shows.
