The state Health Department has reported one of the largest single-day surges in COVID-19 infection cases in Indiana County since the pandemic began in March.
Figures released today showed the county registered 24 new cases in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, including 18 new confirmed cases and six new presumed cases of coronavirus infection. That represents a 2.9 percent increase of cases in one day.
The department announced the death of one Indiana County resident on Thursday, bringing the total since March to 14. That represents a mortality rate of 1.7 percent of all the COVID-19 cases.
The DOH also reported that 91 people tested negative in results filed Thursday with the department.
In all, 843 county residents have come down with the virus, including 720 positive cases over the last seven months and 123 currently presumed cases, which have yet to be confirmed through testing.
At the same time, Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among university people — all students — on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
IUP described them as 13 “Indiana County” students and no “outside Indiana County” cases, and as one “on-campus resident” and 12 “off-campus residents.” It brings to 247 the total number of cases among students and employees since Aug. 12. The university said 182 are considered “recovered” cases.
As of today, 24 students are quarantined in the Delaney Hall “self-isolation” center for those with coronavirus on the campus. Of those, 17 have confirmed positive test results and seven are waiting for expected positive results.
The university statistics were released independently of the numbers published by Pennsylvania Department of Health for Indiana County. There is no indication from either source whether the new IUP cases were included with Indiana County figures today or earlier, or would be counted later.
Indiana County figures also show that of the total cases, 112 have been among long-term care facility people — 92 residents, an increase of 10 from a day ago, and 20 employees, the same as announced Thursday. Of the countywide death toll, five have been residents of personal care or nursing homes.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set up outside the Indiana Mall in the former Bon-Ton parking lot every day from Thursday through Monday.