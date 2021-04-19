Indiana County farm community representatives, local state police troopers and the county commissioners have urged drivers to be aware of increasing numbers of farm trucks, tractors and other equipment that will be on area roads and highways during the growing season.
The Indiana County Farm Bureau called for more vigilance by motorists in conjunction with National Rural Road Safety Week, now through Saturday.
Annually from March to November, large and sometimes slow-moving farm apparatus take to the roads to travel from field to field or from farm to farm.
The drivers often are focused on safe maneuvering of cumbersome machinery such as plows, wagons, combines and harvesters, and may not always be aware of passenger cars that approach from behind. Their seats in protective cabs that shield them from noise of the machines they operate may limit their view of trailing and overtaking vehicles as well.
A stark reality of sharing the roads is the short amount of time that makes the difference between safe travels and a tragic collision. Driver attention or distraction often is the deciding factor.
“If a car is traveling 55 mph and comes upon a tractor moving 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field between the car and the tractor,” said Farm Bureau President Ed Rising.
Rising and other farm bureau representatives joined together Friday at Walker & Walker Equipment, Shelocta, a dealer of construction and agricultural equipment, to remind drivers to watch for reflective triangular emblems outlined in red and displayed on animal-drawn or motor vehicles that travel no faster than 25 mph.
Rising said farm operators typically drive as far to the right as possible, sometimes using the shoulder of the road, to give other travelers a view of the road ahead and a safe berth for passing.
But sometimes the machinery drivers aren’t able to offer that courtesy because of mailboxes, utility poles or other obstacles along the road, or when the unpaved roadside may be soft or steep and create a risk of a rollover.
Although they operate large machines, farm workers face as much or greater risk of injury or death if their equipment is hit by a car or truck.
“Usually, the farm equipment doesn’t come out on the good end of a collision,” said Ron Learn, vice president of the Farm Bureau. “Even though they look heavy built, they are not built to take a collision … they’re made of solid materials, not collapsible impact-absorbing materials of cars. Today’s modern tractors for the most part do have cabs, seat belts, roll bars and so forth, which does make sense. Back in our young days the tractors were wide open and you could be thrown off. But now they’re soundproof and you don’t always hear anyone behind you.”
“To the distracted or impatient motorists, vehicles such as these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed,” Rising said.
“Don’t forget to reduce your speed when driving on roads where you might encounter large farm machinery. Also make sure to slow down immediately when you see the ‘Slow Moving Vehicle’ emblem, which is an orange triangle with a red border, attached to farm equipment or flashing lights.”
Drivers today are more often distracted by cellphones and conversations with passengers as they travel, said state police Trooper Cliff Greenfield.
“We ask the motorists to limit their distractions and be aware of when they may encounter farm equipment, to try to remain patient, give them the space they need on the highway,” Greenfield said.
“They have an important job to do and must use the roadways to travel between their farms.
“Remember, if the operator of that equipment cannot see you, that can be a potential hazard and roadways I you can’t see the operator, they probably can’t see you.”
Greenfield said the state vehicle code, in certain circumstances, allows drivers to pass farm equipment in areas that may otherwise be marked for no passing.
Overtaking tractors is permitted if the vehicle displays the triangular emblem and when sight distance allows safe overtaking, Greenfield said.
“It’s worth waiting that extra few minutes for a safe place to pass rather than taking the risk of an unsafe pass,” he said.
“On behalf of the Indiana County Farm Bureau, I encourage all residents to be aware of farm vehicles and equipment during their travels on rural roads throughout the year as farmers are tending to fields. By working together, we can make the roads safe for motorists and farmers,” Rising said.