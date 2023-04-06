Elizabeth Kinney

 Submitted photo

There were no slips or falls on Elizabeth Kinney’s path to a full-tuition scholarship at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Kinney, a senior at Cambria Heights Senior High School and daughter of Mike Kinney and Pauline Kinney, of Dysart, is a 2023 recipient of an IUP Dean’s Merit Scholarship to study safety sciences at IUP.

