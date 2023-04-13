The Graceton-Coral Sportman’s Club helped kick off Citizens’ Ambulance Service matching funds drive, with the club on Tuesday evening donating $2,000.It’s a part of the Jo-Jo Challenge, in which all donations to the organization up to $100,000 will be matched through April 30. Pictured, from left, are Tony Dellafiora, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club secretary; Dave Paratto, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club vice president; David “Red” Dellafiora, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club treasurer; Bill Staffen, Citizens’ Ambulance Service president; Evan Bertig, a member of the Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club Board of Directors; and Richard “Sticky” Lawson, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club president.
Latest News
- Sportsman's club makes donation to Citizens'
- Scientists challenge US wildlife director's qualifications
- Florida executes 'ninja killer' for couple's 1989 death
- How to afford the big stuff
- DEAR ABBY: Gay couple struggle with family's odd estrangement
- More brush fire activity is reported
- US urges meat companies to ensure they don't use child labor
- Indiana County approves broadband deal with REA subsidiary
Most Popular
Articles
- Nolan Finley: EVs may be green, but are they sustainable?
- Richard 'Rich' Blair Shank
- Late Deaths
- Shelocta man killed in Westmoreland motorcycle crash
- Daniel R. Buterbaugh
- IUP, fishing for quarterback, lands Hunter
- Cindy Elaine Isenberg
- Late Deaths
- Donald R. Berkebile
- Woman, three kids sought after shoplifting trip
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.