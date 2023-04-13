Sportsman's club donation

The Graceton-Coral Sportman’s Club helped kick off Citizens’ Ambulance Service matching funds drive, with the club on Tuesday evening donating $2,000. It’s a part of the Jo-Jo Challenge, in which all donations to the organization up to $100,000 will be matched through April 30. Pictured, from left, are Tony Dellafiora, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club secretary; Dave Paratto, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club vice president; David “Red” Dellafiora, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club treasurer; Bill Staffen, Citizens’ Ambulance Service president; Evan Bertig, a member of the Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club Board of Directors; and Richard “Sticky” Lawson, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club president.

 Submitted photo

