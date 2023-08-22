The spotted lanternfly is continuing its spread across Pennsylvania.
So far in 2023, Clearfield and Butler counties have been added to the quarantine list provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, along wtih Lawrence, Fayette, Somerset and Clinton counties.
That list already included as the year began Armstrong, Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, as well as Allegheny, Beaver, Blair, Bedford, Cameron, Centre, Mercer and Washington counties, and everyone else with the exception of Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, Forest, Elk and Greene counties, and 10 other northern counties.
It also has spread to surrounding states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Indiana, West Virginia and Maryland.
According to Penn State Extension, the invasive planthopper first was detected in North America in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Not only does it feed on more than 70 species of trees and other woody plants, but it also can render outdoor areas unusable by leaving behind a sugary excrement called honeydew, explained Emelie Swackhamer, horticulture educator with Penn State Extension.
“The spotted lanternfly is an insect that can take time, energy and money to manage, especially in heavily infested areas,” Swackhamer said. “Those dealing with this pest for the first time may be concerned, but arming oneself with knowledge can help.”
Included is a Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide.
Penn State officials said sightings of the spotted lanternfly can be reported by contacting the spotted lanternfly call center at 888-4BADFLY (888-422-3359). That information will be shared with the Department of Agriculture.
While the spotted lanternfly will feast on a variety of plant species, state and PSU experts say the insect has a fondness for Ailanthus, or tree of heaven, an invasive plant that is common in fencerows and unmanaged woods, along the sides of roads, and in residential areas.
And while there is no way to get rid of spotted lanternflies completely, Amy Korman, horticulture extension educator based in Northampton County, said the guide provides the latest information on ways to manage spotted lanternflies, including an assessment tool that can help people decide if and when to treat spotted lanternflies based on the severity of the infestation and the likelihood of plant damage.
Management techniques include mechanical control methods that do not use insecticides. One of these methods is a circle trap, which can capture many spotted lanternflies on individual trees; however, they do not prevent lanternflies from moving around in a landscape and returning.
