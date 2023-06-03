Editor's Note

Thanks to Assistant Director Forester Gerald L Hoy, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Gallitzin State Forest #6, for obtaining permission to reprint this article for the Naturally column from Forest Fridays, which provides forest-themed articles that air on a weekly basis. Articles are predominantly written by DCNR Bureau of Forestry staff. Please email PaForester@pa.gov to request to receive Forest Fridays via email.

As days begin to lengthen and thoughts turn to spring, one of the earliest signs of the forest reawakening are the sights and sounds around vernal pools.

Vernal pools appear as small, dry depressions and damp spots in the forest in August and September, but slowly fill with fall rains and winter snow, setting the stage in late winter and early spring for an often raucous “pool party.”

Greg Podniesinski is chief of the Natural Heritage Section, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Naturally column is brought to you each month by the Indiana Gazette and Friends of White’s Woods to showcase the wonders of nature in the area.