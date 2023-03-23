With warmer springtime temperatures approaching, State Police in Troop A says, drivers can expect to see an increase in work zone activities on our roads and highways.
Troopers are reminding drivers to please be patient and allow extra time in your travels. PSP and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also stress the importance of keeping PennDOT, municipal and contracted highway maintenance personnel safe.
PennDOT said 90 of its employees have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1970. PennDOT and PSP offer these safety tips for driving in work zones:
• Drive the posted work zone speed limit.
• Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.
• Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so.
• Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don’t tailgate.
• Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly.
• Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road.