SQUAD Art Studio and Keys Montessori School have presented their first joint exhibition at Kipp Gallery in Sprowls Hall on the IUP campus. The exhibition features work created by children ages 6 months to 6 years in SQUAD Art Studio and in SQUAD’s collaboration with Keys Montessori School.
The exhibition runs through Saturday, when a closing reception will take place from 3 to 4 p.m.
The exhibition marks SQUAD Art Studio’s fifth year. SQUAD is an alternative, community-based, multi-site Saturday school for young children. SQUAD offers traditional and digital media process art experiences for children and their caregivers in community-based settings throughout the region. SQUAD partners with The Artists Hand Gallery to offer a seasonal series of in-person art experiences facilitated by IUP preservice art educators and art education faculty.
Established in 1977, Keys Montessori School is a child-centered preschool and kindergarten environment in which children have the freedom to choose their work at their own pace using materials that incorporate all their senses.
The exhibition includes a variety of individual, collaborative, mixed and digital media works created by children. It is free and open to the public.