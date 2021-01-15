After returning from their Christmas break, students at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School noticed something different in their Commons, to the right of a statue of Jesus, next to the recess exit.
With the cooperation of Principal Denise Swope and art teacher James Rickard, local fiber artist and Indiana University of Pennsylvania ArtsPath resident, Sandy Trimble, has set up two wooden looms in the school’s main corridor, where they will be through Jan. 22.
The larger of the two looms rests on the floor with a bench to sit on and looks something like an upright piano crossed with an old wooden desk, with moving wires, bars and pedals. And the smaller loom sits tabletop and could be confused as a device used to simultaneously dispense wax paper, aluminum foil, cling wrap and paper towels. The arrangement draws lots of questions and excitement from students (as well as the staff) as they walk to phys ed and lunch.
Working closely with Rickard and middle school teacher Katelyn Waterhouse, Trimble selected colors, patterns and shapes to begin what will become a decorative liturgical cloth for current and future students at St. Bernard School.
“Green is used during Ordinary Time,” said Waterhouse of the selected colors, “which is a time for growing in our faith and relationship with Jesus.” The finished weaving will be white with different greens, and cross patterns. White symbolizes the birth and resurrection of Christ.
Students begin weaving early at St. Bernard School, in first grade weaving strips of painted paper to make an abstract Kandinsky-inspired artwork, in second grade weaving yarn patterns across rectangular looms, and in third grade weaving together complimentary and analogous colors while learning color theory on plate looms.
This unique opportunity with artist Trimble takes things to the next step, to be able to see a professional artist, using professional-grade tools and looms, to create a professional product.
Once the design was agreed upon by the school and Trimble, students set to work using their math skills to determine what the final project would look like. Trimble said she “firmly believes that the arts provide a perfect crossroads for applying learning across curricular areas.”
Next, students set the warp (up and down) strings before the students began running the shuttle back and forth through the loom with the weft (side to side) strings. By the end of the three weeks, every student will have had an opportunity to try weaving on the loom, with a focus on the older grades, fourth through eighth.
Trimble’s instructing work includes both public and private schools, Seton Hill University and IUP. Her work has been shown across the U.S. and in France. She manages The Artists Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana and works as an ArtsPath residency artist.
ArtsPath is a program that works in partnership with IUP and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. The guiding principle is that a quality, cross-curricular art experience is integral to a student’s education.
Safety precautions are being maintained during this project, with social distancing and regular cleaning and disinfecting of all tools and materials.