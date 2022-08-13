St. John's Dixonville

Pictured from left are Kathy Sell, board secretary; Edward Oaks, board president; Fr. Ihor Protsak, priest at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church; Michael Lawer, board vice president; and William Cornman, board treasurer.

 Submitted photo

Over the last five months, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville conducted a fund drive to benefit those who are being affected by the war in Ukraine.

Fr. Ihor Protsak, pastor of St. John’s Church, announced that he recently presented a check in the amount of $40,500 to His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA Diocese. This amount was the total collected by the local parish.