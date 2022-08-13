Over the last five months, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville conducted a fund drive to benefit those who are being affected by the war in Ukraine.
Fr. Ihor Protsak, pastor of St. John’s Church, announced that he recently presented a check in the amount of $40,500 to His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA Diocese. This amount was the total collected by the local parish.
Archbishop Daniel indicated the following in a letter to the church family:
“{By this everyone will know that you are my
disciples, if you love one another.} John 13:35”
“With these words, teaching them to love, Christ addressed his disciples. With these words, He addresses each of us today. Christ teaches us that to love, it means to be willing to sacrifice our own self for someone else. He teaches us that to be a true Christian, it means to be ready to come to the aid of those in need. To feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to visit the sick — should never to a foreign act to us — as Christians.
“As the Church of Christ, we have not forgotten our sacred vocation to love our neighbor. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, our Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA has established a charity fund for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. YOU HAVE SO GENEROUSLY RESPONDED! I prayerfully express our sincere gratitude for your generosity, for your participation in this appeal, and for your help in seeking donations. After all, it is through the acts of mercy that we proclaim and affirm the values of the Gospel, that Christ Himself taught us. May the Lord bestow His blessing upon ALL those who generously donated to this humanitarian appeal for aid.”
On behalf of Archbishop Daniel, Fr. Ihor, along with the members of St. John’s Church, would like to thank the many churches, organizations and individuals who contributed funds in any amount, as well as supplies to help those in need in Ukraine.
Archbishop Daniel has indicated that the monies collected will be used to purchase an ambulance that will be sent to the front lines with supplies to give life-saving aid to the wounded and suffering. Many such supplies were very generously donated by Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana.