St. Matthew's Church

St. Matthew Catholic Church in Saltsburg is celebrating its 175th year on Sept. 25.

 Submitted photo

St. Matthew Catholic Church of Saltsburg will celebrate its 175th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, with Bishop Larry J. Kulick presiding, the Rev. John Harold and Deacon Craig Gilbert.

Special music is being planned with choir members being invited to participate. Organizers have been planning this event for months with some creative ideas. All are welcome to attend Mass. A catered lunch in the social hall will follow Mass with limited tickets being purchased in advance.