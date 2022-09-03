St. Matthew Catholic Church of Saltsburg will celebrate its 175th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, with Bishop Larry J. Kulick presiding, the Rev. John Harold and Deacon Craig Gilbert.
Special music is being planned with choir members being invited to participate. Organizers have been planning this event for months with some creative ideas. All are welcome to attend Mass. A catered lunch in the social hall will follow Mass with limited tickets being purchased in advance.
The original St. Matthew church was founded and built in 1847 under the guidance of Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, O.S.B. This old church is the only structure that Wimmer had built offsite of the St. Vincent Archabbey, of Latrobe.
The builder of the church was John Martin, a local stone mason and Irish immigrant. His father, Peter Martin, had become sick on the voyage from Ireland. John built the church as a “thank you offering” to the Sisters of Charity of Quebec, Canada, for saving his father’s life. John Martin was also known to have built many other buildings and structures around the Saltsburg area.
The 1847 structure still stands next to the current St. Matthew Church. The last Mass to be said in the old building was a Requiem High Mass, celebrated on All Souls Day, Nov. 2, 1960. It’s been used as a storage building ever since and has had its altar, pews and bell tower removed long ago.
Recently, the building has had new window glass installed, light fixtures and had several structural and cosmetic repairs made by church volunteers. A replica of the original altar is being built by Angelo Di Lascio and family in memory of their parents, Raffaele and Filomena Di Lascio. New landscaping and planted flowers were also done by daughters of Angelo and Theresa DeLuca in their memory.
The old church will be open to the public to walk through to see the new altar, interior with display items, photos, and history of the church on Sept. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.
A commemorative light catcher with images of both old and current church will be available for purchase.