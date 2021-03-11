To whom it may concern —
ST. PATRICK’S DAY
Downtown Indiana will host its first Lovin’ Downtown event of 2021 on Saturday with Lovin’ St. Patrick’s Day.
At 11 a.m., Spaghetti Benders will once again host the Wee Lads & Lassies Leprechaun Look-Alike Contest. There will be prizes for the funniest, most authentic and best St. Patrick’s Day spirit. The contest is open to the young and the young at heart. No registration is necessary — just be at Spaghetti Benders at 11 a.m.
At noon, The Coney will host live music with the Laurel Highlanders Pipes and Drums and an indoor socially-distanced St. Patrick’s Day parade. Enjoy Irish food, music and more.
Throughout the day, visitors will find St. Patrick’s Day specials at downtown shops and restaurants. Celebrate with specialty drinks and foods, plus sales and holiday discounts.
For participant merchants, visit the Downtown Indiana Facebook page or check in with your favorite eateries and merchants for up-to-date details.
COIN SHOW
The 62nd annual spring coin show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc., is set for Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer about 40 tables with coin dealers from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Vendors will have coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.
There is no admission fee.
A special Coins 4 Kids program will be offered at 1 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize the following individuals, the community’s good neighbors, who have shoveled show and plow driveways this season for those who are unable:
Cherry Tree: William and Scott Burba
Cookport: Allen L. Shirley
Gipsy: Dave and Anita Small
Indiana/White Township: Paul Majoris, Elm Street; Jim Boyle, Elm Street; Loretta Stump and David Schreen, Shelly Drive; Tyler Vislosky, Hughes Road
TURKEY TIME
The Indiana Lions Club will begin offering its annual turkey dinners for the year with COVID-19 restrictions in place, offering dinners for takeout on eight Saturdays this year beginning this weekend.
The menu will be the same as last year.
Orders will be taken at the entrance, and socially distanced seating will be available to await orders.
“At this time, all meals are to be takeout unless restrictions are lifted,” the club reports. “We will change and return to our buffet dinner style meals, if and when that occurs.”
Dinners are served beginning at 3 p.m. at the Lions Health Camp.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The Kiwanis Club has moved its annual Trivia Night to a virtual format, set for April 23. For more information, call (724) 465-4089. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.09 per gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, is reminded of this Irish blessing in advance of St. Patrick’s Day: “May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been, the foresight to know where you are going, and the insight to know when you have gone too far.”
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver.