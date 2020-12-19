This model of faith formation offers children a hands-on opportunity to explore the words of Jesus and the liturgy of the Church in a specially prepared room called an atrium.
“It’s very much relational with the inner teachings of the Holy Spirit, working with the children together as families and together with each other,” said Mary Beth Palko, director of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd and youth ministry at the parish.
Catechesis of the Good Shepherd began in 2006 at St. Thomas More University Parish for children ages 3-6. Over the years, it has grown to include children through age 12.
Palko said in most years, more than 80 children participate in the atrium. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 44 children are taking part.
The pandemic caused a shift in the process, and materials were sent to families so they can participate.
“When we went into COVID, it was a difficult time for everyone, so, with the national organization, Catechesis of the Good Shepherd USA, we began to look at how we can bring parts of this work into the home for the families,” Palko said.
For the Advent season, this includes maps of Israel in the time of Jesus; scrolls containing prophecies from Isaiah, Numbers and Micah; handwritten Scripture chart scrolls of the infancy narratives found in the Gospels; handwritten Scripture chart scroll of the regions, waterways and cities of Israel in the time of Jesus; an Advent wreath blessing; an Advent song to sing with the name for each candle — peace, hope, joy and love; Advent candles; and tabs to place in Bibles.
“They have all of those possibilities to begin to explore more fully the Bible and the Scripture pages referenced in them,” Palko said.
“They also have the Bible tabs so that they will be able to feel much more at home in looking through them and being able to relate to the Bible itself, and looking for the particular Scriptures. It’s much more hands-on for the families, and they feel more comfortable with the Scripture.”
In the beginning of the catechetical year, the parish provided each family with a Bible, four liturgical prayer cloths in white, purple, green and red, an image of the Good Shepherd, and a prayer candle.
“Since October, they have had the opportunity to gather as a family or as individuals to be able to take that time by themselves or with their families working on their materials,” Palko said.
Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is based in Scripture and liturgy and uses the teaching method of renowned Italian educator Maria Montessori, which views children as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating learning in a supportive and well-prepared learning environment.
At St. Thomas More University Parish, virtual encounters take place twice monthly and last about 20-30 minutes. During this time, the catechist and children reflect on a particular Scripture or material related to the liturgical year.
“The time between our gatherings allows for the families to continue the work and prayer in their own time to nurture the life in the domestic church,” Palko said.