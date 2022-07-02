Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana will have a prayer of dedication Sunday for its newly restored stained-glass dome, one part of an ongoing 2022 sanctuary restoration.
Of Calvary’s many beautiful attributes, one of the most significant and character defining is the stained-glass dome in the center ceiling of the sanctuary spanning 22 feet in diameter.
Being nearly 120 years old, it began exhibiting various stages of deterioration. The decision was made to clean and repair it, and in the last year it has undergone a major restoration.
The dome was created by the Rudy Brothers (Stained Glass) Company in Pittsburgh, from 1904-1906 and installed during the construction of the current building. Rudy Brothers was one of the most prominent Pennsylvania stained-glass companies, which makes the dome not only aesthetically, but also historically important.
The primary structure of the dome consists of wood ribs that have been cut at regular intervals to bend and shape the dome. In July 2021 scaffolding was erected in the sanctuary to provide the artisans, from the Pittsburgh Stained-Glass Studio, access to the dome to begin disassembly for restoration.
The 69 individual panels of stained-glass were disassembled and cleaned, with broken pieces epoxied or replaced. Each panel was then reassembled on a wood frame to form the curvatures of the restored dome.
Anderson Electric of Indiana installed new LED lighting within the enclosure above the dome. The light above the stained glass will create even more vibrant color.
A dedication service will take place in the fall. For details and exact date of the dedication service, visit calvarychurchpa.com.
Other parts of the sanctuary restoration include painting and carpeting.
Please visit the church for an appreciation of the Rudy Brothers’ and Pittsburgh Stained-Glass Studio’s workmanship. Services are Sunday at 11 a.m.
Calvary Presbyterian Church, PCUSA, is located at 695 School St., Indiana. All are welcome.