To whom it may concern —
STAR SPANGLED CELEBRATION
Indiana’s sixth annual Star Spangled Celebration is set for noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Mack Park, where there will be live entertainment, games, vendors and more.
The traditional fireworks display will end the day of festivities and will begin at 9:45 p.m.
The musical lineup is Told Ya So! at 1 p.m., Wild Card at 3 p.m., Andrew Mack at 5 p.m. and 7-Mile Run at 7:30 p.m.
An apple pie contest is set for noon to 3 p.m.
There will also be a vendor show, dunk tank and Kids Zone.
A ceremony at 8:30 p.m. will honor veterans.
For more information, visit starspangledcelebration.com.
FOR THE VETERANS
Warriors Rock, a nonprofit organization dedicated to veterans, will host a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Toretti Auditorium in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The concert “is a musical tribute show that will rock every emotion,” according to the organization.
Gary Racan and the Studio E Band will perform the all-ages concert.
According to Warriors Rock, based in Greensburg, 100 percent of the ticket proceeds will be donated to veterans outreach in Indiana.
Speaking of veterans, Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild and Soak Zone will offer free admission to active duty and retired military service members over the holiday weekend through Monday.
Service members must have an honorable discharge and a valid ID.
Discounted tickets will be available for family members and friends.
BETTER TO GIVE
The Suicide Task Force of Indiana County is holding a Pura Vida bracelet fundraiser to benefit outreach and education efforts.
Bracelets are available with or without a charm and can be purchased from a Suicide Task Force member or by contacting Rachel Grove at rgrove@indianarmc.org or Erin Fanning at efanning@indianarmc.org or by phone at (724) 427-2763.
The group notes that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.
CARNIVAL CANCELED
The annual carnival sponsored by the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company will again be canceled this year, but the department will instead offer a refreshment sale from 5 to 8 p.m. July 16 and 17 at the fire hall.
The event will offer carnival foods and various small games of chance.
BUSINESS BYTES
Pittsburgh area Wendy’s restaurants, including the drive-thru outlet along Oakland Avenue in White Township, are part of the testing of a new plant-based sandwich, which started this week.
The Spicy Black Bean Burger is also being tested for a limited time in Columbus, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Fla. While supplies last, Wendy’s is adding it to its “Made to Crave” premium sandwich line.
The black bean patty is topped with chipotle jalapeños, melted pepper jack cheese and a spicy chipotle sauce on a toasted bun along with tomatoes, sweet onion slices and romaine lettuce.
SAVE THE DATE
An old-fashioned ice cream social is set for July 10 at Keystone Sportsmen’s Club near Atwood, where proceeds benefit the Harmony Grove Cemetery Association. The menu will include sandwiches, ice cream and strawberries, cake, coffee and lemonade. There will also be a basket raffle.
SHOP TALK AS SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.25 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes former President Calvin Coolidge today, who said “Patriotism is easy to understand in America. It means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.