BLACK LICK — The plan approved almost a year ago for a Starbucks coffee shop in Resort Plaza has been delayed 11 months and now is being delayed some more.
So, apparently, will their customers.
A development company representative told the Burrell Township board of supervisors Wednesday that the site plan needs to be revised to allow for a longer drive-through queue.
Mark Patrick, a representative of the K U Resources site development engineering and environmental management firm, of Duquesne, Allegheny County, said the revised plan had been submitted, and sought a status report. Supervisor John Shields said the design is under review by engineer James Garvin.
A new timeline for construction of Starbucks wasn’t discussed.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Reported the summer road paving program is being delayed by a holdup in the expected approval of a $1.2-million grant from Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. The supervisors said they cannot advertise for bids until the grant is confirmed.
• Said the township workers will pave the parking lot for the new municipal offices and library building on Main Street. Chairman Dan Shacreaw said there’s a remote chance the building could be ready for occupancy before the next business meeting on June 21, but the delivery of furniture is beyond the township’s control.
• Announced on behalf of Library Director Jen van Hannak the library is conducting several events including a fundraising sale of flowers from Faught’s Garden Center in Indiana (offering a 10-inch hanging basket for $16) and a basket raffle featuring kitchen and cookout supplies and gift cards for Walmart and Papa Sal’s (tickets are $5 for the drawing on Thursday, May 25).
