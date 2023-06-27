BLACK LICK — A reconfigured layout for a new Starbucks coffee shop has been re-approved for construction in Resort Plaza along Route 22 east of Blairsville.
The Burrell Township board of supervisors green-lighted the project with the township engineer’s OK. The site plan was changed to allow more vehicles to line up in the drive-through lane.
The coffee franchise had won approval for its original plan in June 2022 but put the design on hold at the request of the plaza ownership, according to Supervisor Chairman Dan Shacreaw. Starbucks is represented by the KU Resources site development engineering and environmental management firm, of Duquesne, Allegheny County. A timeline for construction wasn’t discussed.
The supervisors’ monthly business meeting was the first held in the new Burrell Township Office/Library building. The township’s soft opening will be made formal when the library moves to the new address. Its dedication is expected in July.
Township business is being conducted at 120 Blaire Road, at the corner of Main Street in Black Lick. Meanwhile, the tax collector office and library remain at 321 Park Drive, which will exclusively serve as the equipment garage and maintenance center, when the moves are completed.
“It feels great to be in,” Shacreaw said. “It’s a huge improvement to the Main Street area and hopefully a step in the right direction to move forward with the revitalization of the heart of Black Lick.”
Shacreaw said Comcast/Xfinity moved all telephone service from the Park Drive building to the new Blaire Road offices sooner than instructed, leaving Tax Collector Ganene Smith without an office phone. Callers should dial the township office, still at (724) 248-3308, to have messages relayed to the tax office.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Appointed Randy Boyd and Josh Reid to fill vacant seats on the Burrell Township Parks board. Shacreaw said the board has reached full complement for the first time in many years.
• Accepted the resignation of Sam Ferguson from a seat on the Burrell Township Library board of directors. Ferguson first was named to the board in February 2018, less than two months after the library’s original Park Drive home was condemned because of water damage, and was reappointed in February 2021. Library Director Jan Van Hannak praised Ferguson’s service during the library’s odyssey of moving into storage then into temporary quarters while the board fought for grant funding to build a new home.
• Formally hired Supervisor Sam Hilty as a part-time road master of the labor crew. Shacreaw said Hilty plans to work temporarily with the township crew during a planned one-week shutdown of Hilty Excavating (a firm owned by his cousin, Floyd Hilty). He will be paid the same hourly rate as Shacreaw and John Shields, the supervisors who double as full-time road masters, but will not receive health insurance or other benefits of full-time employment.
Hilty was appointed in January to replace Larry Henry as supervisor, holding only administrative responsibilities with the township, until the end of the year. Hilty is a candidate for election in November to fill the remaining four years of Henry’s term.
