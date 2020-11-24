Five Indiana County 4-H members from Marion Center Handy Helpers participated in a state fashion and textile revue. The showcase was done digitally due to the pandemic.
Members prepared a Flipgrid video that showed the constructed item and answered several questions such as inspiration, skills learned and challenges met.
There were 18 entries in the textile science division (non-garment) and 25 entries in the fashion revue division.
To view the showcase, go to https://info.flipgrid.com/, use JOIN textilerevue2020 for the textile portion and JOIN fashionrevue2020 for the fashion portion. The guest password for both grids is Guest2020.