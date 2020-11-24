IG-WEB-fam Bish clothing pic.jpg

FOUR MEMBERS of the Bish family are shown with items they entered.

Pictured, from left: Lydia, who made a cropped swing jacket and a quilted baby blanket in the junior age division; Micah, who was the only cloverbud entry in the state, exhibited his potholder and dishtowel and made a robe for a baby cousin; Josiah, a junior, is sporting a Penguins robe he made, and he constructed a neck pillow; and Naomi, a junior, modeled her matching skirt and headband and held a baby blanket she made.

 Submitted photo

Five Indiana County 4-H members from Marion Center Handy Helpers participated in a state fashion and textile revue. The showcase was done digitally due to the pandemic.

Members prepared a Flipgrid video that showed the constructed item and answered several questions such as inspiration, skills learned and challenges met.

KELSEY KENNEDY, senior, wears a formal gown made by recycling a gown and using it as a pattern for a mazarine blue crepe-back satin dress with a fully-lined, fitted bodice.

There were 18 entries in the textile science division (non-garment) and 25 entries in the fashion revue division.

To view the showcase, go to https://info.flipgrid.com/, use JOIN textilerevue2020 for the textile portion and JOIN fashionrevue2020 for the fashion portion. The guest password for both grids is Guest2020.

