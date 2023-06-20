Monday’s observance of Juneteenth in Mack Park was a time for a cookout and the dedication of a bench to a local civil rights pioneer.
It also was a place to talk about politics and public policy.
Among those attending the Mack Park event was Eugene DePasquale, a Pittsburgh native who served three terms in the state House from York County and then two terms as state auditor general.
Three weeks ago, DePasquale announced he was running for attorney general, the job vacated by Josh Shapiro when he became governor.
“I’m running for attorney general to take my experience as a protector and watchdog to go after the criminals and extremists who are attacking Pennsylvanians’ freedoms,” he said on June 1.
On Monday, he was in the company of Indiana Area School Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Judy Holliday, who finished second in the May Democratic primary contest for the school board.
DePasquale is running against Joe Khan, a former local and federal prosecutor and county solicitor in the Philadelphia area. Khan announced his candidacy six days after DePasquale.
Michelle Henry, a one-time Westmoreland County district attorney’s office intern, was elevated from deputy attorney general into an interim role as the state’s chief prosecutor, but said she would not seek a full term in her former boss Shapiro’s position.
Also Monday, Indiana Borough Planning and Zoning official Trajan Jones crossed the township line to set up shop seeking comments about the borough’s “Indiana 2030: Tomorrow Together” comprehensive plan.
He had two billboards filled with signed comments, some taken Monday at Juneteenth and some offered recently at the Pride Festival in IRMC Park.
And another booth was being operated by Fair Districts PA and the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to promote “#Fix Harrisburg.”
Organizers were seeking signatures on a petition asking for a change in rules that would allow, as they put it, “much-needed bipartisan solutions,” including a mechanism so that “bills with strong bipartisan support should be guaranteed a vote in committee.”
Local Fair Districts PA members also say there are efforts being made in favor of a constitutional amendment that would reform how legislative and congressional districts are redrawn after the 2030 census.
Any such amendment would require approval in two successive sessions of the General Assembly, followed by a statewide referendum vote.
