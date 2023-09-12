The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is introducing a new grant program, the Creative Sector Flex Fund, for the 2023-24 grant year.
CSFF is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic Pennsylvania arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 and $200,000.
The Council on the Arts is an agency under the Office of the Governor, and is administered regionally by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts, PCA’s statewide network of re-granting partners.
Among those partners is the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies as well as the United Way of Clarion County.
CFA normally serves Indiana as well as Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties in terms of general grant-making, but under PCA the Johnstown-based foundation is the partner for Region 12, which does not include Indiana County, while the United Way of Clarion County is the PCA partner for Region 13, which does include Indiana, as well as Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties.
Region 12 also locally includes Westmoreland County, as well as Fayette and Blair counties.
The program aims to incorporate current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact on their organizations and communities.
Eligible uses of funds are flexible, including the support of applicants’ administrative, programmatic, and project-related expenses.
“Art plays a significant role in our communities by contributing to economic growth, sustaining cultural identity, and forming a sense of community cohesion,” said Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion County.
“United Way is honored to be able to play a part in getting these funds into the artists and organizations that are so vital to our region.”
The deadline to apply for Creative Sector Flex Funds in Region 13 is Oct. 15. The guidelines and application are available at UWClarionCo.org.
In Region 12, locally including Cambria County, the deadline is Oct. 16. Would-be applicants in Region 12 are encouraged to reach out to Emily Wood at ewood@cfalleghenies.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.