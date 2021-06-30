All area school districts will get increases in state education subsidies in the 2021-22 budget approved last week by the General Assembly.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the budget includes $300 million more for basic education funding, $50 million more for special education, $25 million more for Pre-K programs and $5 million more for Head Start.
“These increases are in addition to the significant support schools have received to address the impacts of COVID-19 and to prepare for normal operations in the fall,“ Pittman said.
Meanwhile, no change will occur in the amount of money the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will get, $477.5 million, the same as in fiscal 2020-21.
However, while lawmakers again did not include Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein’s request for $20 million annually over a five-year period for the System Redesign plan, a spokesman for PASSHE said $50 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be put toward System Redesign, among other things.
“Our State System thrives through a robust, honest, supportive relationship with our partners in the General Assembly and with Gov. Tom Wolf,” PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said. “The support they displayed in this budget shows how much all sides prioritize Pennsylvania’s students. The funding we receive through this budget means we can continue to serve students with career-relevant academic programming; support communities through that programming and as major regional employers; and helps set us on a path toward improved financial sustainability.”
Wolf was expected to sign that budget this week. Today, he was scheduled to join legislators and education advocates to celebrate what his office called the largest state funding increase in state history, including a new $100 million Level Up initiative to begin closing the funding gap between the state’s wealthiest and poorest school districts.
No area districts are included in that initiative, whose purpose is to assure that students in underfunded schools are not left behind.
Still, according to figures Pittman provided from the state House Appropriations Committee, there are increases in basic and special education subsidies.
The largest basic education subsidy going to an area school district is $31,274,809 for Armstrong, which includes Smicksburg Borough and West Mahoning Township in Indiana County. That’s up $567,640 from 2020-21.
Armstrong also will get a $189,498 increase in special education funding, to $4,951,448.
Next locally is Punxsutawney Area, which includes Banks, Canoe and North Mahoning townships in Indiana County. It is getting $15,970,703 in its basic subsidy, up $299,419 from 2020-21, and $1,956,633 for special ed, up $56,593.
In Westmoreland County’s Derry Area district, which is getting $11,584,573 for basic ed, up $54,416, and $1,786,771 for special ed, up $63,685.
Indiana Area School District is next locally. Pittman said IASD will get a basic subsidy of $10,234,670, up $435,034 from 2020-21, and a special ed subsidy of $1,952,721, up $78,351 from 2020-21.
“These increases are certainly welcome and will further help our local schools fulfill their mission of providing our young people with a quality education that will give them the tools they need for future opportunities and become productive members of our communities,” said Pittman, whose district covers Armstrong and Indiana counties as well as parts of Westmoreland and Butler.
Also locally:
• Marion Center Area will receive $9,920,836 in basic funding, up $269,031 from the last fiscal year, and $1,155,607 in special ed funding, up $56,610.
• Blairsville-Saltsburg, set to be renamed as the River Valley School District effective Thursday, is getting $9,772,922 in basic funding, up $143,712 from last year, and $1,453,349 in special ed funding, up $47,086.
• Purchase Line is getting $9,082,802 in its basic subsidy, up $69,685, and $915,711 in its special ed funding, up $22,568.
• United is getting $9,078,993 in basic funding, up $118,440, and $920,049 in special ed funding, up $27,907.
• Armstrong County’s Apollo-Ridge district, which includes Blacklick and Young townships in Indiana County, is getting $8,590,497 in basic funding, up $128,223 from 2020-21, and $1,112,608 in special ed funding, up $40,077 from 2020-21.
• Penns Manor Area is getting $7,505,632 in basic funding, up $57,434 from last year, and $787,134 in special ed funding, up $41,237.
• Homer-Center is getting $5,888,760 in basic funding, up $168,935 from last year, and $695,685 in special ed funding, up $28,452.
• Clearfield County’s Harmony Area district, which includes Cherry Tree in Indiana County, is getting $2,796,445 in basic funding, up $42,089 from last year, and $2,838,534 in special ed funding, up $42,089.
PASSHE’s Board of Governors is hearing testimony about a proposed integration plan that would bring together California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the northeast. The earliest that a vote may take place on that plan is July 14.
However, the board is holding a special meeting today, to choose two more student members, Zakariya Scott of Bloomsburg and Alexander Roberts of Edinboro.
Pidgeon said there also would be a workshop to update the governors about the integrations.
The idea has drawn opposition from state system faculty. A survey conducted in March by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties found nearly 70 percent opposition from faculty surveyed at the six affected universities.
Also, last week, the California board of trustees adopted a resolution expressing concerns about the western integration plan.
According to the Mon Valley Independent newspaper in Monessen, the trustees called for a delay in the implementation of the plan until more information is available on the future of the proposed newly formed university.
A similar call for a delay came from state Sen. James R. Brewster, D-McKeesport, a California alumnus.