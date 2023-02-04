PA capitol building

Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5 percent, behind projections, according to newly released state data.

The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s fiscal health as new Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, gets ready to give his first budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly on March 7.

